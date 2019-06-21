Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Revisión de la condena a La Manada La Fiscalía pide 18 años para La Manada y rechaza que hubiera consentimiento: "Hubo la fuerza intimidatoria suficiente"

El Tribunal Supremo acoge este viernes la vista en la que revisará la condena a nueve años de prisión a los cinco agresores que, según el TSJ de Navarra, cometieron un delito de abuso sexual a una joven de 18 años, el 7 de julio de 2016 en Pamplona. El Alto Tribunal podría emitir un fallo en unas horas, estableciendo si hubo o no fuerza o intimidacón, requisitos necesarios para condenarles por agresión sexual.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
EN DIRECTO - Vista pública a los miembros de La Manada en el tribunal Supremo

EN DIRECTO - Vista pública a los miembros de La Manada en el tribunal Supremo

El Tribunal Supremo acoge este viernes una jornada histórica, dada la relevancia pública del caso en cuestión. Desde las 10.30 horas de la mañana, el Alto Tribunal acoge la celebración de la vista en la que el Ministerio Público, la acusación particular y las acusaciones populares personadas en la causa desglosan sus argumentos para calificar de agresión sexual, y no de abuso, a la violación de los cinco miembros de La Manada a una joven de 18 años en julio de 2016, en Pamplona.

A este respecto, la fiscal Isabel Rodríguez ha expresado su “más absoluta discrepancia” con la sentencia que condenó a los agresores a nueve años de cárcel por abusos sexuales: “Fue un delito continuado de violación”, ya que “concurrió la fuerza o intimidación suficiente”.

Rodríguez, la primera en tomar la palabra, se ha remitido únicamente a los hechos probados recogidos en la sentencia del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Navarra (TSJN), que ratificó la condena, para asegurar que en ningún caso estos recogen que la víctima “accediera a tales relaciones”.  De hecho, citando varias sentencias del Supremo sobre los factores a tener en cuenta para condenar por violación, la fiscal se ha referido a tres circunstancias de vital importancia: que la víctima fue llevada hasta un sitio recóndito, un “habitáculo” muy reducido en un portal, que estaba aislada y no podía requerir auxilio, y que los agresores eran superiores en número, edad y fuerza física.

“Le hicieron adoptar una actitud de sometimiento, no de consentimiento”, afirmaba la fiscal, recordando que los violadores impusieron su voluntad “por la fuerza”, que esta fuerza no necesariamente debe basarse en la violencia física, sino que basta que tenga un carácter intimidatorio. Por todo ello, el Ministerio Público pide al Alto Tribunal que eleve la condena hasta los 18 años de cárcel. 

(Habrá ampliación)

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad