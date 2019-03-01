El Juzgado de Instrucción 2 de Sabadell (Barcelona) dictó este lunes una orden de detención y puesta a disposición judicial para uno de los investigados por la violación múltiple a una joven la noche del 2 de febrero en esta localidad, han informado este viernes fuentes del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Catalunya (TSJC).
El hombre estaba en libertad provisional con medidas cautelares como comparecer periódicamente en los juzgados de Sabadell, pero el pasado viernes no se presentó ante el juez de guardia.
Por este caso hubo en total ocho detenidos: dos están en prisión provisional como presuntos autores de la violación, y el resto fueron puestos en libertad provisional con medidas cautelares como la prohibición de salir del país y comparecencias periódicas, si bien dos de ellos ingresaron en el Centro de Internamiento de Extranjeros (CIE) de Barcelona al tener vigente una orden de expulsión.
