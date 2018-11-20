Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Mariola Martínez Bordiú La nieta de Franco es dueña de un edificio en el que se explotaba sexualmente a mujeres

La Policía Nacional liberó el 13 de noviembre a 23 mujeres que ejercían la prostitución en el paseo madrileño de las Delicias y detuvo a 17 miembros de una organización criminal que operaba en un edificio del que es dueña la nieta del dictador. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Carmen Franco, segunda por la izquierda, junto a sus hijos José Cristóbal, Carmen, Arantxa, Merry, Mariola, Francisco y Jaime (estos dos últimos en segunda fila) durante el funeral de Cristobal Martínez-Bordiú, Marqués de Villaverde. EFE

Carmen Franco, segunda por la izquierda, junto a sus hijos José Cristóbal, Carmen, Arantxa, Merry, Mariola, Francisco y Jaime (estos dos últimos en segunda fila) durante el funeral de Cristobal Martínez-Bordiú, Marqués de Villaverde. EFE

La Policía Nacional liberó el pasado 13 de noviembre a 23 mujeres que ejercían la prostitución -explotadas 24 horas al día- en dos edificios situados el paseo de las Delicias, en Madrid, y detuvo a 17 personas que formaban parte de una organización criminal. En concreto, uno de estos bloques, el número 133, pertenece a la inmobiliaria CM 16 del que, según ha publicado El Periódico de Cataluña, Mariola Martínez-Bordiú Franco, nieta del dictador, es dueña desde el año 2003. Además, forma parte de la directiva de la inmobiliaria junto a dos de sus hijos y su marido, Rafael Ardid.

Como miembros del consejo de administración de la inmobiliaria, la familia del dictador recibió remuneraciones por valor de 794.000 euros el último año. Este negocio forma parte del Grupo Didra y tiene valoradas sus propiedades en 13 millones de euros y sus terrenos, en cinco millones más, según las cuentas publicadas en el registro.

Según la investigación de la Unidad Central contra las Redes de Inmigración Ilegal y Falsedades Documentales (UCRIF), que lucha contra la trata de seres humanos, estas viviendas se habían convertido desde hace años en una organización criminal que explotaba a mujeres a las que había engañado y prometido falsas promesas de trabajo en España. Las mantenían encerradas, vigiladas con cámaras de seguridad las 24 horas del día. 

Como ha explicado El Periódico, las más atractivas eran colocadas en las plantas superiores mientras que, por el contrario, las que menos en las inferiores. Según su rendimiento podían ascender o descender y por ello se conocía este lugar con el nombre de "edificios sube y baja", que le daban los propios proxenetas. La Policía encontró más de 200.000 euros en billetes en el inmueble. 

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad