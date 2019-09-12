Una multitud de organizaciones han lanzado ya 1.512 convocatorias para la huelga mundial por el clima del 27 de septiembre, así como se han adherido al manifiesto publicado el pasado mes de julio "en defensa del futuro, de un planeta vivo y de un mundo justo".
El objetivo de este paro, enmarcado en las movilizaciones por el clima y la denominada "semana de acción" planteada por la organización Fridays For Future del 20 al 27 de este mes, pasa por exigir a los gobiernos de todo el planeta "medidas efectivas ante la emergencia climática", que califican como "el mayor reto al que se enfrenta la humanidad".
Varias asociaciones conservacionistas como Ecologistas en Acción y Amigos de la Tierra, entre otras entidades, han recordado este jueves en un comunicado conjunto los "numerosos gestos de apoyo" a la convocatoria del día 27 por parte de "distintos actores sociales, de la comunidad científica y de la artística" para apoyar una transición ecológica "urgente y justa".
La semana de acción incluirá iniciativas de protesta como manifestaciones, huelgas estudiantiles y de consumo o concentraciones en centros de trabajo.
Las organizaciones ecologistas recuerdan los informes de la Plataforma Intergubernamental de Biodiversidad y Servicios Ecosistémicos (IPBES) que cifran en cerca de un millón la cantidad de especies de flora y fauna al borde de la extinción, incluyendo "ecosistemas completos", como "consecuencia de las actividades humanas".
Han pedido "a toda la sociedad" –incluyendo actores sociales, ambientales, sindicales, etc., además de la ciudadanía en general– que se una a estas movilizaciones, así como a las concentraciones simbólicas para el día 27, entre las 11:00 y las 12:00.
Estas concentraciones durarán cuatro minutos y quince segundos para llamar la atención sobre "la gran señal de alarma" que supuso alcanzar el pasado mes de abril una concentración de partículas de dióxido de carbono en la atmósfera de 415 ppm (partes por millón).
Según los especialistas de estas organizaciones, este nivel no se registraba "desde hacía tres millones de años".
