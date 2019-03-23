Quimioterapia genérica hasta saber qué tumor tiene. Eso es lo que denuncia un hombre en Madrid, que vive una irregularidad sanitaria derivada de los recortes y la falta de presupuesto para afrontar las crisis y problemas con material médico en el hospital de La Paz, en la capital española.
Un paciente con cáncer de pulmón lleva desde el 20 de febrero a la espera de poder recibir una prueba PET-TAC (técnica de imagen que detecta tumores de forma precoz) para saber si su cáncer se ha extendido, según informa la Cadena SER.
Hasta que la consejería de Sanidad no dé el visto bueno, el paciente no puede ser derivado a otro centro público que cuente con esta tecnología sanitaria, informa la SER. El PET-TAC de La Paz es el más antiguo de la sanidad pública madrileña, pero hay ocho más en otros tantos hospitales del Servicio Madrileño de Salud.
El hombre ha empezado los ciclos de la quimioterapia aunque no conoce el "apellido" del tumor y no pueden llevar a cabo un tratamiento más específico, informa la radio del Grupo Prisa. Cuando se realice el PET-TAC, podrá avanzar y concretar su tratamiento.
