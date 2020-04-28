madrid
Las cadenas de supermercados DIA y Lidl han anunciado que comienzan a comercializar mascarillas higiénicas desechables para sus clientes, con lo que se suman así a los establecimientos de Carrefour, que las vende en Madrid desde el pasado fin de semana.
Estas mascarillas estarán disponibles a un precio que oscila entre los 60 y los 89 céntimos cada una, aunque se venden en paquetes de entre 10 y 50 unidades.
La iniciativa se produce después de que el Gobierno haya recomendado en las últimas semanas el uso de esta medida de protección frente a la covid-19 en determinados casos, como los desplazamientos en transporte público.
Desde las compañías del sector de la distribución que ya ofrecen este producto han apuntado que comienzan a comercializar mascarillas para dar respuesta a una demanda actual del consumidor.
Por el momento, Carrefour ha precisado que vende este producto en sus establecimientos de Madrid; Lidl ha comenzado en Barcelona y pretende incorporarlas progresivamente al surtido del resto de sus tiendas en España; y DIA las pone a disposición de sus clientes en 500 localidades pero sólo a través de internet y con un límite máximo de una caja por pedido.
