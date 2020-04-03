Estás leyendo: El Gobierno estudia recomendar el uso generalizado de mascarillas

"Esta medida será probablemente una de las que vamos a recomendar pero todavía no hay nada decidido", ha aseverado el ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa.

GRAF5440. MADRID, 03/04/2020.- Fotografía facilitada por Moncloa del ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa, durante la rueda de prensa ofrecida este viernes en Madrid por el Gobierno para informar de la evolución de la pandemia del Coranovirus. EFE/POOL MONC
Fotografía facilitada por Moncloa del ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa, durante la rueda de prensa ofrecida este viernes en Madrid. EFE/POOL MONCLOA/BORJA PUIG DE LA BELLACASA

El ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa, ha reconocido que el Gobierno está barajando la posibilidad de recomendar a la población el uso de mascarillas para salir a la calle, si bien ha asegurado que todavía no puede confirmar si se va a adoptar esta medida.

Illa se ha pronunciado así en una rueda de prensa telemática en la que se le ha cuestionado los motivos por los que tanto él como el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, llevaban mascarillas en su visita a la fábrica de material sanitario Hersill.

"El presidente y yo hemos cumplido con el protocolo establecido, si bien, aunque no puedo confirmar nada, esta es una de las medidas que vamos a recomendar", ha aseverado el ministro de Sanidad, que ha estado acompañado por la ministra de Asuntos Exteriores, Unión Europea y Coordinación, Arancha González Laya.

Precisamente, este viernes el director del Centro de Coordinación de Alertas y Emergencias Sanitarias, Fernando Simón, ha sugerido la posibilidad de "aprender" de sociedades orientales como la japonesa, cuyo Gobierno, ante brotes de gripe pide a los enfermos que usen mascarilla, y acostumbrarse a usar "equipos de protección personal en la medida en que estén disponibles en grandes cantidades".

