Masterchef TVE se disculpa por una explicación errónea sobre el azúcar en MasterChef Junior 

En horario de máxima audiencia y en un programa para niños, una colaboradora del programa aseguró que productos como la miel o la panela son "más sanos" que el azúcar refinado, algo que desató críticas de expertos

Imagen de la explicación de Marta Verona sobre el azúcar en MasterChef Junior.- TVE

TVE se ha disculpado a través de Twitter a raíz de una explicación sobre el azúcar y otros productos edulcorantes naturales que emitió el pasado martes durante el concurso de cocina para niños MasterChef Junior, en la que una antigua concursante explicaba que productos como miel o el sirope de arce era "más sanos" que el azúcar. 

"Lo que los diferencia es que al no estar refinados contienen otras vitaminas y minerales; y no vamos a consumir solo las calorías y la energía del azúcar, sino vitaminas y minerales. Nos nutrimos más [...] Al no estar refinado van a tener otros minerales como potasio, magnesio, el zinc, el calcio, importantes para las conexiones nerviosas y el sistema esquelético", explicó en horario de máxima audiencia la exconcursante de MasterChef Marta Verona, citando productos como la miel, la panela, el sirope, la panela, la melaza o el azúcar de caña.

La explicación desató numerosas críticas, entre otras, las del periodista y editor de El ComidistaMikel López Iturriaga, quien en su cuenta de Twitter advirtió que ninguno de esos productos son más sanos que el azúcar, ya que "son, básicamente, azúcar".

Al día siguiente, la radiotelevisión se disculpaba por la errónea explicación: "Quizá habría sido más acertado hablar de "alternativas más nutritivas" y no "más sanas". Lo sentimos si el término que hemos utilizado no es el más apropiado".

