TVE se ha disculpado a través de Twitter a raíz de una explicación sobre el azúcar y otros productos edulcorantes naturales que emitió el pasado martes durante el concurso de cocina para niños MasterChef Junior, en la que una antigua concursante explicaba que productos como miel o el sirope de arce era "más sanos" que el azúcar.
😮👏👏👏 Menuda masterclass que nos acaba de dar @MartaMChef6 de alternativas más sanas que el azúcar para endulzar nuestros platos. ¡Apunta! 📝 https://t.co/QgOJQbyU0g #MCJunior pic.twitter.com/mQOJzARizU— La 1 (@La1_tve) 25 de diciembre de 2018
"Lo que los diferencia es que al no estar refinados contienen otras vitaminas y minerales; y no vamos a consumir solo las calorías y la energía del azúcar, sino vitaminas y minerales. Nos nutrimos más [...] Al no estar refinado van a tener otros minerales como potasio, magnesio, el zinc, el calcio, importantes para las conexiones nerviosas y el sistema esquelético", explicó en horario de máxima audiencia la exconcursante de MasterChef Marta Verona, citando productos como la miel, la panela, el sirope, la panela, la melaza o el azúcar de caña.
La explicación desató numerosas críticas, entre otras, las del periodista y editor de El Comidista, Mikel López Iturriaga, quien en su cuenta de Twitter advirtió que ninguno de esos productos son más sanos que el azúcar, ya que "son, básicamente, azúcar".
Ni el azúcar moreno, ni el integral, ni la miel ni el sirope de agave o de arce son más sanos que el azúcar. Porque son, básicamente, azúcar. Demencial que la televisión pública desinforme de esta manera, y encima en un programa con niños 🤦♂️ https://t.co/0F9RXA00qt— Mikel Iturriaga (@mikeliturriaga) 26 de diciembre de 2018
Por aclarar: me parece fantástico que digas que cocinar con miel o con panela puede mejorar el sabor de tus postres. Pero vender que tienen más nutrientes es confundir al público.— Mikel Iturriaga (@mikeliturriaga) 26 de diciembre de 2018
Al día siguiente, la radiotelevisión se disculpaba por la errónea explicación: "Quizá habría sido más acertado hablar de "alternativas más nutritivas" y no "más sanas". Lo sentimos si el término que hemos utilizado no es el más apropiado".
Quizá habría sido más acertado hablar de "alternativas más nutritivas" y no "más sanas". Lo sentimos si el término que hemos utilizado no es el más apropiado 😕— La 1 (@La1_tve) 25 de diciembre de 2018
