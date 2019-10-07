Público
Medioambiente Un grupo ecologista corta el tráfico en la Castellana madrileña en plena hora punta

Otros miembros de la agrupación 'Extinction Rebellion Spain' se manifiestan frente al ministerio de Transición Ecológica, siendo ambas protestas parte de la segunda Rebelión Internacional por el clima con actos en todo el mundo. 

Imágenes del paseo de la Castellana cortado en plena hora punta. / Extinction Rebellion Spain

Varias decenas de manifestantes del grupo ecologista 'Extinction Rebellion Spain' han cortado el Paseo de la Castellana de Madrid a la altura de Nuevos Ministerios en plena hora punta. Alrededor de las 9:00 horas, el grupo comunicaba en su cuenta de Twitter haber "tomado" el puente de Nuevos Ministerios y que daba comienzo "la rebelión". 

Con esta última palabra, hacían referencia a la segunda Rebelión Internacional por el clima que se celebra este lunes y que moviliza multitud de actos y protestas a lo largo de todo el mundo. Sin salir de la capital española, el mismo grupo de activistas también se ha manifestado frente al Ministerio de Transición Ecológica, realizando una representación simbolizando los problemas sufridos actualmente por el planeta. 

Según la cuenta de Twitter de Ecologistas en Acción, siete furgones de policía se han presentado en la zona de acampada que los manifestantes habían dispuesto frente al ministerio. 

