Memoria histórica Compromís avisa a Sánchez de que el Valle de los Caídos está "maldito" y no se puede resignificar

El Gobierno ha señalado que espera convertir el Valle de los Caídos en "un lugar público de honra a la paz, a la democracia y a la memoria común". El senador Carles Mulet replica que "con el cuerpo del dictador o sin él, seguirá siendo el templo de los fascistas" y que "únicamente cabe su desaparición".

Vista frontal de la cruz del Valle de los Caídos y su basílica (El Escorial, Madrid).

El senador por Compromís Carles Mulet ha avisado al presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, de que el Valle de los Caídos está "maldito" y de que "es imposible resignificar" el lugar, por lo que "únicamente cabe su desaparición", según ha informado la formación a través de un comunicado.

A su juicio, las respuestas que le ha dado el Gobierno a sus preguntas registradas en el Senado -sobre qué medidas piensa adoptar el Ejecutivo para demoler el Valle de los Caídos y cómo procederá a retirar los restos del dictador Francisco Franco- "no aportan nada nuevo" y ha dicho que le "preocupa" que, al final, todo se quede en gestos.

En concreto, el Ejecutivo ha señalado que esperan convertir el Valle de los Caídos en "un lugar público de honra a la paz, a la democracia y a la memoria común" y ha indicado que, como ya informó el pasado viernes el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, prevén exhumar los restos de Franco "en el más breve plazo posible".

Mousoleo de los horrores

Ante esta respuesta, Mulet le ha indicado a Sánchez que "no se puede exorcizar un mausoleo de los horrores" y que el Valle de los Caídos está "maldito". En este sentido, el senador por Compromís le ha advertido de que, "con el cuerpo del dictador o sin él, seguirá siendo el templo de los fascistas".

Según ha argumentado, los "gestos" del Gobierno han servido para "remover el ADN más totalitario de la derecha española". En concreto, a través del líder del Partido Popular, Pablo Casado, y del de Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera; quienes continúan "virando" hacia la derecha "más radical y extrema", ha asegurado.

Por estos motivos, Mulet le ha asegurado al presidente del Gobierno que la "única opción sensata" es "devolver los cuerpos robados a sus familiares", otorgarles una "digna sepultura" y "la desaparición del Valle de los Caídos

