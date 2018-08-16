Público
Migración Al menos 17 migrantes se fugan del CIE de Aluche 

Los internos rodearon a un agente de la Policía y le robaron la tarjeta con las que se abren las dependencias del centro.

Efectivos de la Policía Nacional permanecen a las puertas del Centro de Internamiento de Extranjeros (CIE) de Aluche, en Madrid, donde anoche unos cuarenta inmigrantes protagonizaron una protesta. EFE/Paco Campos

Diecisiete inmigrantes se han fugado esta noche del Centro de Internamiento de Extranjeros (CIE) de Aluche (Madrid), la mayoría de ellos de nacionalidad argelina, según han informado fuentes policiales.

Las mismas fuentes han precisado que la fuga se ha producido después de la cena, cuando los internos del CIE se dirigían a las zonas de descanso, momento en el que un grupo de ellos ha rodeado a un agente de la Policía y le ha arrebatado la tarjeta con la que se abren las diferentes dependencias del centro.

Al parecer, y según las fuentes consultadas, en ese momento solo había ocho agentes de la Policía Nacional en el CIE, que alberga al menos a 150 internos.

Por ahora se desconoce si se ha detenido alguno de los fugados, a los que busca la Policía en los alrededores del centro.

