Diecisiete inmigrantes se han fugado esta noche del Centro de Internamiento de Extranjeros (CIE) de Aluche (Madrid), la mayoría de ellos de nacionalidad argelina, según han informado fuentes policiales.
Las mismas fuentes han precisado que la fuga se ha producido después de la cena, cuando los internos del CIE se dirigían a las zonas de descanso, momento en el que un grupo de ellos ha rodeado a un agente de la Policía y le ha arrebatado la tarjeta con la que se abren las diferentes dependencias del centro.
Al parecer, y según las fuentes consultadas, en ese momento solo había ocho agentes de la Policía Nacional en el CIE, que alberga al menos a 150 internos.
Por ahora se desconoce si se ha detenido alguno de los fugados, a los que busca la Policía en los alrededores del centro.
