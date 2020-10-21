madridActualizado:
El cadáver de un joven migrante ha sido localizado a primeras horas de la mañana de este miércoles en la orilla de una playa de Ceuta donde ha sido arrastrado por las corrientes después de que presuntamente intentara entrar a nado en la ciudad.
Según han informado a Efe fuentes del instituto armado, el hallazgo se ha producido alrededor de las 08.00 horas de esta mañana cuando varios ciudadanos que transitaban por las inmediaciones de la céntrica playa alertaron sobre la presencia de un cuerpo flotando cerca de la orilla.
Los agentes de la Guardia Civil han acudido hasta el lugar, comprobando que se trataba de un joven, problablemente marroquí, de unos 20 años, que llevaba puesto un traje de neopreno.
Los primeros indicios apuntan a que el migrante intentó entrar a nado en la ciudad procedente de Marruecos y falleció por asfixia por inmersión, si bien este extremo tendrá que ser confirmado por la autopsia.
El cadáver será trasladado al tanatorio municipal mientras que la Guardia Civil ha asegurado que esta madrugada se han producido varios intentos de entrada de migrantes a nado.
