Tragedia en Ceuta CEAR, sobre la absolución de los agentes implicados en el Tarajal: crea una sensación del "todo vale" en migración

Estas declaraciones surgen a raíz de la respuesta de la Audiencia Provincial de Cádiz sobre archivar la causa contra 16 guardias civiles que evitaron la entrada de un grupo de migrantes lanzándoles pelotas de goma en febrero de 2014.

Protesta en Barcelona por las muertes de inmigrantes en Ceuta. /Wikipedia
Protesta en Barcelona por las muertes de migrantes en Ceuta. /Wikipedia

EFE

La jurista de la Comisión Española de Ayuda al Refugiado (CEAR), Paloma Favieres, considera que la absolución de los agentes de la guardia civil denunciados por la muerte de 15 migrantes subsaharianos en la playa del Tarajal de Ceuta (2014) crea una sensación de impunidad y del "todo vale" en migración.

La directora de Políticas y Campañas de CEAR ha expresado su decepción por ese archivo y ha dicho que su organización se siente defraudada con la nueva resolución judicial. "Seguimos defendiendo que hubo indicios suficientes y había una relación de causalidad entre la actuación aquel día seis de febrero y las muertes que se produjeron", ha aseverado Favieres, quien ha opinado que la respuesta de los agentes "no fue ni proporcional, ni oportuna, ni congruente".

Para CEAR, "no se ha valorado suficiente todo el material probatorio" y es preocupante "la falta de reparación y justicia para las víctimas y sus familias". Además, explica: "Esto puede crear una situación de impunidad, de todo vale en el control migratorio; el respeto a los derechos humanos queda al margen de cualquier actuación porque al final son las personas migrantes las que en cierta medida propician que haya una exención de aplicabilidad de ley y de la norma cuando se trata de controlar la frontera sur".

La Audiencia Provincial de Cádiz ha dictado un auto que confirma el archivo de la causa para los 16 guardias civiles que habían sido denunciados por varias organizaciones no gubernamentales. Según el auto, el uso del material antidisturbios empleado ese día por los guardias fue "adecuado y proporcional" a las circunstancias y a lo permitido.

La Audiencia sostiene que no hay una prueba indiciaria que contradiga la afirmación de que la actuación policial se ajustó a los principios básicos exigibles para estas intervenciones.

