El músico estadounidense Moby ha cancelado la gira de promoción de su libro de memorias Then It Fell Apart (Entonces se desmonoró) después de que Natalie Portman haya criticado que tergiversara un encuentro que ambos tuvieron hace casi dos décadas. Moby afirma en el libro que Portman coqueteó con él y lo invitó a salir en 2001, cuando ella era una estrella en ascenso.

"Lo que recuerdo es a un hombre mucho mayor que yo que se portaba de manera perturbadora conmigo"

Pero la semana pasada la actriz ganadora del Oscar por El Cisne Negro dijo a la revista Harper's Bazaar que le sorprendió que describiera aquel encuentro como una cita y, además, calificó el comportamiento del músico como inapropiado. "Lo que recuerdo es a un hombre mucho mayor que yo que se portaba de manera perturbadora conmigo cuando acababa de graduarme de la escuela secundaria", asegura. "Dice que yo tenía 20 años, pero definitivamente no los tenía. Era una adolescente. Acababa de cumplir los 18. Que use esa historia para vender su libro es muy perturbador para mí", añadió Portman, de 37 años.

Moby se disculpó con la actriz, diciendo en una publicación de Instagram esta semana: "Acepto que dada la dinámica de nuestra diferencia de edad de casi 14 años, yo debí haber actuado de manera más responsable y respetuosa cuando Natalie y yo nos conocimos por primera vez hace casi 20 años". "Me voy a alejar por un tiempo", dijo el cantante de 53 años en una publicación para luego añadir: "Pero antes de hacerlo quiero disculparme de nuevo y decir claramente que todo esto ha sido mi culpa".

Representantes de Portman, quien defiende el movimiento Time's Up contra el acoso sexual, declinaron hacer más comentarios.

