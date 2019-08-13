Público
Barcelona Los Mossos buscan a cuatro jóvenes que robaron un Cristo de madera en Barcelona

Dos hombres y dos mujeres realizaron el robo en la capilla de la Pietat de Berga entre risas y a plena luz del día.

Momento del vídeo en el que se ve a cuatro jóvenes robando una figura de Cristo de madera de Berga | TWITTER MOSSOS D'ESQUADRA

Los Mossos d'Esquadra buscan a cuatro jóvenes que robaron una figura de un Cristo de madera de valor histórico en la capilla de la Pietat de Berga: "No es una gamberrada, es un delito", han avisado este martes en un apunte en Twitter, que ha acompañado con un vídeo del robo.

Fuentes de la policía catalana han detallado que el robo se produjo sobre las 10.00 horas del lunes 24 de junio, coincidiendo con Sant Joan y un día después de que terminara la Patum, cuando en la ciudad había todavía muchos visitantes.

Piden contactar con los Mossos si se tiene información sobre el robo de la figura, del siglo XIX y que sustrajeron dos chicos y dos chicas, uno de los cuales sacó la figura, de pequeñas dimensiones, en sus brazos, bromeando y sin esconderla, mientras que otra se llevó una vela.

