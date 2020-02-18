Estás leyendo: Un hombre fallece de un infarto en Granada y su hija sufre otro al verlo

Motril Un hombre fallece de un infarto en Granada y su hija sufre otro al verlo 

Todo apunta a que fueron muertes naturales ya que el mayor sufrió un problema al estar tomando una medicación y, ante esta situación, a la hija le dio un ataque al corazón.

Ayuntamiento de Motril, Granada. / GOOGLE MAPS
Las Fuerzas de Seguridad están investigando la aparición de los cuerpos sin vida de un hombre de 85 años y su hija, de 53, en el domicilio del primero en el barrio de Las Cruces en Motril, en la costa de Granada, en la noche de este pasado lunes, después de que, al parecer, a ella le diera un infarto después de que muriera el progenitor cuando tomaba una medicación.

Sobre las 22.40 horas los servicios sanitarios solicitaron la activación del protocolo judicial al hallar los dos cadáveres, tras ser avisados por la mujer del padre y madre de la segunda fallecida, ante lo cual Emergencias dio aviso a Policía Nacional y Policía Local de Motril.

Al parecer, y a la espera del resultado de las autopsias, según han informado fuentes del caso a Europa Press, todo apunta a que fueron muertes naturales ya que el mayor sufrió un problema al estar tomando una medicación y ante esta situación, a la hija le dio un infarto y falleció.

Según ha adelantado este martes el diario Ideal, la mujer del fallecido avisó a los servicios sanitarios y a su hija cuando vio que a su marido le estaba dando un ataque al corazón. Cuando llegó la hija al domicilio, ésta habría sufrido un infarto al ver la situación y los servicios sanitarios tampoco pudieron hacer nada por salvar su vida.

