Muere ahogado un hombre en una playa de Huelva cuando practicaba surf

Las primeras investigaciones apuntan a que perdió contacto con la tabla y no alcanzó a llegar a nado hasta la playa.

Un hombre de unos 50 años de edad ha fallecido ahogado este viernes cuando hacía surf en la playa de la Bota, en el Portil, de Punta Umbría (Huelva).

Emergencias 112 ha indicado a Europa Press que recibió sobre las 14,30 horas el aviso de un surfero alertando del hallazo de un cadáver flotando con traje de neopreno y arnés. Por ello, el centro coordinador activó a la Empresa Pública de Emergencias Sanitarias (EPES), la Guardia Civil, Salvamento Marítimo y la Policía Local.

Los servicios operativos trasladados al lugar han confirmado el fallecimiento del varón, sin que se haya podido hacer nada por salvar su vida.

Por su parte, fuentes municipales han explicado que esta persona ha sido localizada a la altura del chiringuito El Matías y que la Guardia Civil se ha hecho cargo de las actuaciones.

