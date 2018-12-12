Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Muere un bebé en Vigo en un parto en casa sin asistencia sanitaria

En el parte remitido por el hospital se pone de manifiesto que la madre había renunciado al seguimiento ginecológico del embarazo durante el último mes de gestación y que estaba siendo asesorada por una persona que no era profesional sanitario.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Sala en el hospital gineco-obstétrico.- EFE

Sala en el hospital gineco-obstétrico.- EFE

La muerte de un bebé en un parto ha dejado conmocionada a la comunidad sanitaria de Vigo. La decisión de una pareja de esta localidad de que su segundo hijo viniera al mundo, como lo hizo el primero, en su domicilio, ha tenido un resultado infausto y el bebé ha fallecido. 

Según informa La Voz de Galicia, el niño estaba en posición podálica (de nalgas) –considerada de alto riesgo– y no pudo sobrevivir a dicho trance. Tres fuentes consultadas por el diario gallego convienen en señalar que en el domicilio de la pareja no se encontraba ningún profesional sanitario durante el parto. El Hospital Álvaro Cunqueiro ha dado parte del caso al juzgado y está previsto hacer la autopsia al bebé en el Nicolás Peña.

El Juzgado de Instrucción 4 de dicha localidad ha abierto una investigación sobre el fallecimiento para determinar así las posibles responsabilidades penales que puedan tener los padres, los cuales acabaron llamando al 061, de tal forma que la mujer, de 33 años, y el neonato fueron trasladados al hospital Álvaro Cunqueiro.

En el parte oficial remitido por el hospital al juzgado que investiga el caso se pone de manifiesto, según La Voz de Galicia, que la progenitora había decidido renunciar a realizar un seguimiento ginecológico del embarazo durante el último mes de gestación. Por contra, había optado por un asesoramiento a cargo de una persona que no se dedicaba profesionalmente a ello.

El servicio de Urxencias Sanitarias de Galicia recibió a las dos de la tarde del lunes una llamada que solicitaba asistencia médica en el domicilio de dicha pareja. Fue entonces cuando se trasladaron dos ambulancias, una de ellas medicalizada y la otra asistencial, que trasladaron al bebé y a la mujer hasta el hospital, pese a que el bebé ingresó ya cadáver. 

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad