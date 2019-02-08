Público
Muere una maquinista tras el choque de dos trenes en Barcelona

Se confirma que la persona fallecida es la conductora de uno de los convoyes, de 26 años. Las autoridades informan que hay un centenar de heridos, tres de ellos graves.

Tren afectat en accident entre Sant Vicenç de Castellet i Manresa / @lusberth a twitter

Uno de los trenes involucrados en el accidente entre Sant Vicenç de Castellet i Manresa / @lusberth vía Twitter

Se confirma que la conductora de uno de los convoyes ha muerto por el choque de dos trenes la tarde de este viernes en la línea R4 de Rodalies entre Sant Vicenç de Castellet y Manresa (Barcelona). Según las últimas cifras, el accidente deja un centenar de heridos, entre ellos tres graves.

Por causas por determinar, un tren de la línea de media distancia R-12 (que prestaba servicio entre L'Hospitalet de Llobregat y Lleida) ha colisionado frontalmente con otro de la R-4 de Rodalies (que circulaba entre Terrassa - Manresa) cerca del apeadero de Castellgalí.

Un pasajero ha sido el que ha avisado del siniestro a las 18.20 horas de la tarde. Todas las personas ya han sido evacuadas del lugar del accidente, según ha informado Protección Civil.

El pasado 20 de noviembre, un desprendimiento de tierras causó el descarrilamiento de un tren en la línea R-4 entre Terrassa y Manresa, a la altura de Vacarisses, en el que una persona resultó muerta y 41 heridas.


