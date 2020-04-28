Estás leyendo: Muere Michael Robinson a los 61 años

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Michael Robinson Muere Michael Robinson a los 61 años

La cuenta oficial del exfutbolista y comentarista confirma su fallecimiento: "Nos deja un gran vacío, pero también innumerables recuerdos, llenos del mismo amor que le habéis demostrado".

Michael Robinson, durante la entrevista en el Hotel Meliá Castilla. REPORTAJE FOTOGRÁFICO: CHRISTIAN GONZÁLEZ
Michael Robinson, durante la entrevista en el Hotel Meliá Castilla. CHRISTIAN GONZÁLEZ

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

madrid

Actualizado:

público

El exfutbolista y comentarista televisivo Michael Robinson ha fallecido a los 61 años a causa del cáncer con metástasis que le fue detectado en diciembre de 2018.

El anuncio se ha realizado desde su propia cuenta oficial de Twitter, en la que se ha comunicado "con tremenda tristeza" el fallecimiento de una de las voces del deporte en España. "Nos deja un gran vacío, pero también innumerables recuerdos, llenos del mismo amor que le habéis demostrado", asegura el mensaje.

Michael Robinson, un declarado seguidor del Livepool -en el que militó durante dos temporadas- aseguró hace una semana en la misma red social que continuaba en la "lucha" contra la enfermedad. "Veo que nunca caminaré solo, os escucho como en Anfield: 'You'll never walk alone'", escribió.

Este martes, tras su fallecimiento, su despedida también ha tenido otro guiño hacia el equipo inglés. "Os estaremos eternamente agradecidos por haber hecho a este hombre TAN FELIZ, nunca caminó solo. Gracias", reza el mensaje.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú