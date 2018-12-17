Michael Robinson anuncia que padece un cáncer con metástasis

El exfutbolista y periodista deportivo Michael Robinson ha anunciado este lunes en La Ventana de la Cadena Ser que tiene cáncer, un melanoma en estado avanzado con metástasis. El presentador Carles Francino ha sido quien ha adelantado la mala noticia al inicio del programa: "Mi amigo, nuestro amigo, Michael Robinson tiene cáncer. Ya está, ya lo he saltado. A partir de ahora que hable él, que es quien me ha dado permiso para decirlo".

El exjugador, nacido en Leicester (Reino Unido) hace 60 años, ha desvelado que fue al médico tras notarse un bulto en la axila y que el pasado 30 de octubre le anunciaron que tenía cáncer, "uno malo que no se cura". "Luego, la verdad, de lo demás no me acuerdo haber escuchado muy bien porque pensaba que era una pesadilla, que no era verdad", ha continuado el comentarista deportivo.

Robinson se ha mostrado convencido de que, a pesar del mal diagnóstico, derrotará a la enfermedad. "Preferiría no tener que librar esta batalla, pero lamentablemente estoy en esta lucha y tengo claro que la voy a ganar", ha comentado en antena en un tono en todo momento relajado.

El comentarista ha reconocido que cuando le dieron la noticia fue un momento duro: "El primer día que me lo dijeron no sabía cómo reaccionar", ha dicho. A pesar de todo, el exfutbolista también ha tenido de tiempo bromear: "El pasado viernes, cuando me sometí a mi primer tratamiento de inmunoterapia, le pregunté si me iba a curar también de mi defecto al pronunciar las erres".

Tras pasar por equipos como el Manchester City, el Brighton & Hove Albion o el Liverpool, con el que ganó la Copa de Europa, fichó en 1987 por el Osasuna, equipo en el que colgó las botas dos años después. Desde hace años ejerce de periodista y comentarista deportivo.

En 2017 recibió el XII Premio Internacional de Periodismo Vázquez Montalbán, en la categoría de periodismo deportivo al considerar el jurado "su magnífica trayectoria profesional en el ámbito comunicación deportiva". También ha ganado dos premios Ondas por sus programas de televisión Informe Robinson y El día después.