Muere el prestigioso oncólogo Josep Baselga a los 61 años

El oncólogo barcelonés Josep Baselga ha muerto este domingo, han informado a Europa Press fuentes del hospital Vall d'Hebron de Barcelona.

Según ha avanzado La Vanguardia, Baselga, que actualmente era director del área de Investigación y Desarrollo (I+D) para Oncología de la compañía AstraZeneca, ha fallecido a los 61 años.

Afincado Estados Unidos, fue director médico del Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center de Nueva York y director del Instituto De Oncología del Vall d'Hebron.

