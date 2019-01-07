Mueren en ocho días cuatro recién nacidos en un hospital de Italia.

Cuatro neonatos han muerto en los últimos ocho días en el Hospital de Brescia, en el norte de Italia, unos hechos que ya investigan las autoridades. Se trata de cuatro bebés que nacieron en días distintos y que estaban ingresados en la Unidad de Cuidados Intensivos Neonatales del Hospital de Brescia.
Hasta este domingo el Ministerio italiano de Salud confirmaba la muerte de tres bebés, pero este lunes se ha conocido que el sábado murió un cuarto. "Es necesario aclarar si hay relación entre los casos. Por eso enviamos a los inspectores del ministerio, para ir al fondo de la cuestión", explicó la titular italiana de Salud, Giulia Grillo, en un comunicado. En los "próximos días se llevará a cabo una inspección ministerial", anunció.
Los carabineros especializados en asuntos sanitarios se personaron este lunes en el hospital para recoger los historiales clínicos de los cuatro pequeños muertos, una documentación que ya han puesto a disposición de la Fiscalía de Brescia, la cual ha abierto una investigación por homicidio involuntario, aunque todavía no hay nadie imputado.
Además, se está a la espera de las autopsias, que deben aclarar las circunstancias del fallecimiento de los recién nacidos.
La Unidad de Neonatología de este hospital fue cerrada el verano pasado por una infección que provocó la muerte de un bebé por la bacteria serratia marcescens. El centro sanitario ha negado que en esta ocasión "los hechos se deban a un brote epidémico infeccioso".
"Estas muertes ocurrieron dentro de una misma semana, pero los cuadros clínicos se refieren a diferentes enfermedades y no parecen estar correlacionados", explicó el hospital en un comunicado. Reconoció que los hechos "merecen claridad" y mostró "plena colaboración" con las autoridades que investigan el caso.
