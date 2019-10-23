La exatleta paralímpica Marieke Vervoort ha fallecido a los 40 años tras someterse a la eutanasia. Vervoot, cuatro veces medallista olímpica en los 100 y 200 metros lisos en silla de ruedas, se dio a conocer después de unas declaraciones en los Juegos Paralímpicos de Río de Janeiro, en 2016, cuando anunció su intención de poner fin a su vida si los dolores que su enfermedad le provocaban se convertían en insoportables.
Y así lo ha hecho tres años después de que aquellas palabras, que traspasaron las fronteras belgas y avivaron el debate social sobre la legalización y regulación de la eutanasia a nivel mundial, como forma de evitar a los enfermos terminales un dolor que no quieren padecer. Vervoot tenía claro que ella sería la que iba a decidir hasta cuando aguantaba su enfermedad degenerativa, que le diagnosticaron a los 14 años, cuando era una adolescente que practicaba 3 deportes diferentes.
Una enfermedad que no le impidió competir al máximo nivel paralímpico en modalidades de velocidad, como los 100 y 200 metros lisos, colgándose en Londres 2012 la medalla de oro en la categoría más corta. En Río, más aquejada por los dolores que en la cita anterior, se tuvo que conformar con un bronce en los 100 metros y un bronce en los 400. Fue su retirada del deporte de alto nivel.
Con los papeles firmados desde el año 2008, Vervoort se resisitió a tomar la decisión en varias ocasiones, cuando las dolencias iban creciendo, pero con la tranquilidad de saber que tenía la opción de no sufrir más y de hacerlo, además de forma digna y segura. Finalmente, el Ayuntamiento de su localidad natal, Diest, ha comunicado que su vecina más ilustre había tomado la decisión de abandonar su tratamiento hospitalario para paliar los efectos de la enfermedad y someterse a un tratamiento de eutanasia que le ha permitido marcharse en el momento que ella quería.
