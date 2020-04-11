Los muertos diarios en España siguen a la baja: 510, la menor cifra desde el 23 de marzo

madrid
Los casos por coronavirus en España se elevan a 161.852, lo que supone 4.830 más que este viernes, según los últimos datos publicados por el Ministerio de Sanidad. Un total de 16.353 personas han muerto (510 más en las últimas 24 horas) y 59.109 se han recuperado (3.441 más).
Se trata de la cifra de fallecidos más baja desde el 23 de marzo, hace 19 días, cuando se contabilizaron 462 fallecimientos. También supone una bajada con respecto a los datos de ayer, cuando se notificaron 605 muertes. En número de casos, sin embargo, se produce un pequeño repunte con respecto a este viernes (4.576 nuevos positivos, en comparación con los 4.830 de hoy). La anterior cifra de positivos confirmados más baja se registró el 6 de abril: 4.273.
Madrid sigue siendo la comunidad más afectada, con 45.849 contagios, de los que 6.084 han muerto, 23.663 se han recuperado y 1.376 siguen en estos momentos ingresados en UCI; seguida de Cataluña: 32.984 positivos, 3.331 muertes, 14.258 curados y 2.629 personas que han estado en algún momento en cuidados intensivos.
Castilla-La Mancha ha alcanzado los 13.456 contagiados, de los que 1.483 han fallecido, 2.205 se han curado ya y 316 siguen actualmente en UCI; mientras en Castilla y León se han registrado 11.543 positivos, 1.180 fallecimientos y 3.757 curados. Un total de 327 pacientes continúan en UCI. País Vasco está en 10.515 casos, 765 muertos, 4.741 curados y 453 en cuidados intensivos a lo largo de toda la epidemia.
Andalucía, por su parte, ha llegado a los 9.712 casos confirmados, de los que 737 han muerto, 1.630 ya han superado la covid-19 y 602 han precisado en algún momento de ingreso en UCI. En Comunidad Valenciana, se han sobrepasado los 8.500 contagios: 8.572 notificados, 818 muertes, 2.289 curados y 565 que han estado o están en UCI.
En Extremadura se han diagnosticado 2.486 positivos, 303 fallecidos, 462 curados y 104 ingresos totales en UCI. A continuación, se encuentran Canarias (1.887 casos, 95 fallecidos, 432 recuperados y 144 en UCI), Asturias (1.827 positivos, 128 muertes, 414 dados de alta y 105 en UCI), Cantabria (1.719 notificados, 107 fallecimientos, 281 curados y 75 en UCI) y Baleares (1.507 casos, 102 muertos, 757 recuperados y 137 en cuidados intensivos).
Murcia sigue siendo la comunidad autónoma con menor número de casos: 1.413 contagiados, 94 muertos, 275 curados y 88 en cuidados intensivos. Melilla tiene 98 confirmados, dos fallecidos, 18 curados y tres en UCI, mientras Ceuta eleva los contagios a 92, con cuatro muertes, 17 recuperados y cuatro en cuidados intensivos.
