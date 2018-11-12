Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Granada Al menos tres muertos tras una explosión en una pirotecnia de Guadix

Otras tres personas han resultado heridas leves. Esta pirotecnia ya registró el 17 de junio de 2004 otra explosión en la que fallecieron dos personas.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Miembros de los cuerpos de bomberos se han desplazado a Guadix. EFE / Miguel Ángel Molina.

Miembros de los cuerpos de bomberos se han desplazado a Guadix. EFE / Miguel Ángel Molina.

Al menos tres personas han fallecido y otras tres han resultado heridas leves tras registrarse en la tarde de este lunes una explosión en la pirotecnia María Angustias, en Guadix (Granada), donde se encontraban unas seis personas trabajando.

El Ayuntamiento de Guadix ha informado de que la explosión se ha sentido en toda la localidad y que, cuando esta se ha producido, se encontraban en las instalaciones seis personas.

Hasta el lugar se han desplazado efectivos de los bomberos, Policía Local, Guardia Civil y servicios sanitarios, que ha establecido un perímetro de seguridad, además de la alcaldesa de Guadix, Inmaculada Olea.

Esta pirotecnia ya registró el 17 de junio de 2004 otra explosión en la que fallecieron dos personas. La empresa donde se ha producido la explosión, fundada en 1889, cuenta con una amplia trayectoria nacional e internacional en espectáculos de luz y sonido en España, el resto de Europa y Asia.

Ya registróen 2004 otra explosión en la que fallecieron dos personas

Cuenta en Guadix con unas instalaciones de una superficie total de 110.000 metros cuadrados, con almacenes y casetas de trabajo construidos en cuevas naturales para una mejor la conservación del producto final y adaptadas a las normativas de seguridad y calidad de la Unión Europea, según recoge su página web.

El Ayuntamiento de Guadix decretará este martes tres días de luto por el fallecimiento de las tres personas en la explosión.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad