Al menos tres personas han fallecido y otras tres han resultado heridas leves tras registrarse en la tarde de este lunes una explosión en la pirotecnia María Angustias, en Guadix (Granada), donde se encontraban unas seis personas trabajando.
El Ayuntamiento de Guadix ha informado de que la explosión se ha sentido en toda la localidad y que, cuando esta se ha producido, se encontraban en las instalaciones seis personas.
📣⚠️ Los servicios de #emergencia trabajan en estos momentos en la resolución de un accidente en una fábrica de material pirotécnico en #Guadix #Granada. Si ves humo por la zona, no te asustes, los servicios operativos🚑🚓🚒 están actuando en el lugar.— Emergencias 112 (@E112Andalucia) 12 de noviembre de 2018
Hasta el lugar se han desplazado efectivos de los bomberos, Policía Local, Guardia Civil y servicios sanitarios, que ha establecido un perímetro de seguridad, además de la alcaldesa de Guadix, Inmaculada Olea.
Esta pirotecnia ya registró el 17 de junio de 2004 otra explosión en la que fallecieron dos personas. La empresa donde se ha producido la explosión, fundada en 1889, cuenta con una amplia trayectoria nacional e internacional en espectáculos de luz y sonido en España, el resto de Europa y Asia.
Cuenta en Guadix con unas instalaciones de una superficie total de 110.000 metros cuadrados, con almacenes y casetas de trabajo construidos en cuevas naturales para una mejor la conservación del producto final y adaptadas a las normativas de seguridad y calidad de la Unión Europea, según recoge su página web.
El Ayuntamiento de Guadix decretará este martes tres días de luto por el fallecimiento de las tres personas en la explosión.
