Una mujer en estado grave tras ser apuñalada por un hombre en Gran Canaria

Los cuerpos de seguridad están buscando a la expareja de la mujer. La víctima tiene diversas heridas en el abdomen causadas por arma blanca y se encuentra hospitalizada.

Imagen de archivo de un agente de la Guardia Civil junto a un coche patrulla. / GUARDIA CIVIL

Una mujer está en estado grave tras ser apuñalada anoche por un hombre en el sur de Gran Canaria, ha informado este sábado un portavoz de la Delegación del Gobierno en Canarias. Las que Las Fuerzas y Cuerpos de Seguridad están buscando a la expareja de la mujer.

La víctima, de 36 años, recibió varias puñaladas en el abdomen hacia las 23:00 horas, en la calle Hawai, en el barrio de El Tablero, en el municipio de San Bartolomé de Tirajana, ha indicado el 112. 

Una llamada alertó sobre las 23.10 horas al Centro Coordinador de Emergencias y Seguridad (Cecoes), 112, de que una mujer había sido agredida con arma blanca, por lo que acudieron al lugar una ambulancia medicalizada y otra de soporte vital básico del Servicio de Urgencias Canario (SUC).

Una vez allí, el personal sanitario asistió y estabilizó a la afectada, que presentó diversas heridas en abdomen causadas por arma blanca de carácter grave, por lo que tuvo que ser trasladada en la ambulancia medicalizada al Hospital Universitario Insular de Gran Canaria, donde permanece ingresada.

Por su parte, agentes de la Policía Nacional se han hecho cargo de la investigación del incidente, mientras que la Policía Local colaboró con los servicios de seguridad y emergencias.

