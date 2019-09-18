Una mujer y su hija de dos años, graves tras lanzarse la madre con la pequeña desde un segundo piso en Madrid

Una mujer se ha lanzado al vacío junto a su hija de dos años desde una segunda planta de la calle Infanta Mercedes de Madrid, han informado a Europa Press fuentes cercanas a la investigación.
Los hechos han ocurrido sobre las 10.30 horas de este miércoles en una vivienda de la calle Infanta Mercedes de Madrid. En circunstancias que ahora está investigando la Policía Nacional, una mujer de 44 años se ha precipitado al suelo desde un balcón de la segunda planta de una vivienda junto a su hija pequeña.
Como consecuencia del impacto, ambas presentan un traumatismo craneoencefálico grave y la niña además un traumatismo facial. Los sanitarios del Samur-Protección Civil que han llegado al lugar las han asistido, intubado y trasladado a los hospitales de La Paz y Niño Jesús, respectivamente, donde han ingresado en estado grave, ha indicado a Europa Press una portavoz de Emergencias Madrid.
(Habrá ampliación)
