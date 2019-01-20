Multitudinaria despedida a Miriam, la joven asesinada en Meco

Medio millar de personas han despedido este domingo a Miriam en el Cementerio Jardín de Alcalá de Henares, localidad madrileña de la que era originaria la joven de 25 años que fue asesinada el pasado miércoles en una zona de campo del municipio de Meco.
Familiares y amigos han dado su último adiós a la joven junto a un centenar de compañeros de Protección Civil, cuerpo con el que Miriam colaboraba en el cercano municipio de Villalbilla.
Un gran aplauso ha recibido al coche fúnebre que transportaba el féretro a su llegada a la entrada del tanatorio del Cementerio Jardín, donde aguardaba su familia y hasta donde el vehículo ha avanzado escoltado por dos hileras de voluntarios.
Una larga comitiva ha acompañado en silencio al coche fúnebre en su camino. A continuación, familiares y compañeros de Miriam han portado el féretro, entre dos filas de vehículos de Protección Civil, hasta el lugar en el que ha recibido sepultura.
El Grupo de Homicidios de la Guardia Civil de la Comandancia de Tres Cantos continúa investigando la muerte de la joven, cuyo cuerpo fue encontrado sobre las 20.50 horas del pasado miércoles en una zona de campo de difícil acceso perteneciente a Meco (Madrid), localidad ubicada a solo siete kilómetros de Villanueva de la Torre (Guadalajara), donde residía.
La joven se encontraba paseando a sus perros cuando fue agredida, ya que estos se encontraban junto a su cadáver cuando fue hallado por unos viandantes que dieron aviso al servicio de urgencias y emergencias 112 de Castilla-La Mancha.
Miriam falleció a consecuencia de múltiples heridas de arma blanca.
Durante los últimos días se han sucedido las concentraciones y minutos de silencio en los ayuntamientos de Villanueva de la Torre, Meco, Villalbilla y Alovera –donde residen sus padres– en señal de repulsa y en recuerdo de la joven.
