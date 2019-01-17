Encuentran el cadáver de una mujer apuñalada en Madrid

El cuerpo sin vida de una mujer joven —de unos 27 años— fue encontrado a las 20.50 horas de ayer, miércoles abandonado en una zona boscosa de difícil acceso en el término municipal de Meco, una población de Madrid. El cadáver presentaba heridas de arma blanca y fue localizado por un matrimonio que estaba dando un paseo en una zona de campo cercana a la localidad de Villanueva de la Torre, en Guadalajara, donde residía la víctima.
Aún se desconoce la identidad de la mujer pero sí se sabe que la joven era vecina de Villanueva de la Torre (Guadalajara), de nacionalidad española y que sus padres residen a unos seis kilómetros, en el pueblo de Alovera.
Según las primeras investigaciones, la joven no había presentado ninguna denuncia de malos tratos ni sus familiares tampoco habían alertado de su desaparición.
Al hallarse el cadáver en el municipio madrileño de Meco, se ha hecho cargo de la investigación el Grupo de Homicidios de la Guardia Civil de la Comandancia de Tres Cantos.
En el operativo desarrollado anoche en la zona participaron agentes de la Guardia Civil, Policía Local, una UVI y el médico de urgencia, que solo pudo certificar el fallecimiento de la mujer.
