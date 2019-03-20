Público
'El Mundo' denuncia "amenazas" de RTVE tras publicar una noticia sobre los sueldos de los directivos de la corporación

El diario asegura que la corporación ha avisado de que presentará una denuncia ante la Agencia Española de Protección de Datos si el periódico no aporta en 48 horas un "consentimiento de las personas afectadas" para publicar los datos.

La administradora única de RTVE, Rosa María Mateo, en una imagen de archivo.

El diario El Mundo ha denunciado este martes haber sido "amenazado" por RTVE tras haber publicado una información sobre los sueldos de los altos directivos de corporación pública. 

El periódico asegura que los servicios públicos del ente enviaron un requirimiento a su redacción este martes por la tarde en el que daba al diario 48 horas para aportar un "consentimiento de las personas afectadas" para publicar los datos publicados en la noticia que ha motivado el enfrentamiento.

De lo contrario, RTVE, siempre según El Mundo, interpondrá una denuncia ante la Agencia Española de Protección de Datos por una supuesta "violación de la normativa vigente en esta materia". El requerimiento, además, informa de que la corporación podrá "ejercer las correspondientes acciones judiciales" derivadas "de un uso abusivo del derecho a la información pública", así como de las "posibles acciones individuales" de los directivos cuyo sueldo han sido revelados.

De acuerdo a la información del periódico, los siete altos cargos de la radiotelevisión pública reciben 1.125.650 euros brutos anuales, en salarios que van entre 139.000 y 176.000 euros.

