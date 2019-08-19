El servicio telefónico puesto a disposición de los migrantes que tratan de cruzar a Europa "Alarm Phone" alertó hoy de que el domingo un pescador socorrió a tres personas de un naufragio frente a las costas de Libia, en el que podrían haber muerto más de un centenar de personas.
"Naufragio en el Mediterráneo. Ayer un pescador nos dijo que una barca volcó frente a Libia. Dice que salvó a tres personas y vio muchos cuerpos. Los supervivientes hablan de más de 100 personas a bordo", escribió la organización en la red social Twitter. Matizó que no hay confirmación de la noticia, aunque teme "otra tragedia".
Large shipwreck in the #Med? A fisherman told us yesterday about a capsized boat off #Libya. He said he rescued 3 ppl & saw many dead bodies. The survivors speak of 100+ ppl on board. At this stage we cannot verify this info but fear that another mass tragedy may have occurred.— Alarm Phone (@alarm_phone) August 19, 2019
De forma paralela, el barco de la ONG española Open Arms sigue bloqueado en aguas italianas, frente a las costas de la isla de Lampedusa, con 107 migrantes a bordo, a la espera de que las autoridades europeas les den una solución.
La organización ha planteado hoy la posibilidad de que estas personas sean transferidas a Catania (Sicilia) y de ahí trasladadas en avión a España, que ha ofrecido recibirlas, dado que el ministro del Interior italiano, Matteo Salvini, se niega a autorizar el desembarco en Lampedusa.
También el Ocean Viking, fletado por Médicos Sin Fronteras (MSF) y SOS Méditerranée, espera en aguas internacionales en el Mediterráneo con 356 migrantes a bordo a que las autoridades europeas le autoricen atracar en un puerto.
