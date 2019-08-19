Público
Naufragio Alertan de que puede haber 100 desaparecidos frente a las costas de Libia tras un naufragio

Un pescador socorrió a tres personas de un naufragio frente a las costas de Libia este domingo.

Naufragio en lancha neumática frente a las costas de Libia./EFE

Naufragio en lancha neumática frente a las costas de Libia./Archivo EFE

El servicio telefónico puesto a disposición de los migrantes que tratan de cruzar a Europa "Alarm Phone" alertó hoy de que el domingo un pescador socorrió a tres personas de un naufragio frente a las costas de Libia, en el que podrían haber muerto más de un centenar de personas.

"Naufragio en el Mediterráneo. Ayer un pescador nos dijo que una barca volcó frente a Libia. Dice que salvó a tres personas y vio muchos cuerpos. Los supervivientes hablan de más de 100 personas a bordo", escribió la organización en la red social Twitter. Matizó que no hay confirmación de la noticia, aunque teme "otra tragedia".

De forma paralela, el barco de la ONG española Open Arms sigue bloqueado en aguas italianas, frente a las costas de la isla de Lampedusa, con 107 migrantes a bordo, a la espera de que las autoridades europeas les den una solución.

La organización ha planteado hoy la posibilidad de que estas personas sean transferidas a Catania (Sicilia) y de ahí trasladadas en avión a España, que ha ofrecido recibirlas, dado que el ministro del Interior italiano, Matteo Salvini, se niega a autorizar el desembarco en Lampedusa.

También el Ocean Viking, fletado por Médicos Sin Fronteras (MSF) y SOS Méditerranée, espera en aguas internacionales en el Mediterráneo con 356 migrantes a bordo a que las autoridades europeas le autoricen atracar en un puerto.

