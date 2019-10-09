El alemán John B. Goodenough, el británico Stanley Whittingham y el japonés Akira Yoshino han sido los ganadores del Nobel de Química 2019 por el desarrollo de las baterías recargables de iones de litio, presentes en objetos tan cotidianos como nuestros teléfonos, dispositivos electrónicos o coches eléctricos.
El premio Nobel de Química es el tercero en la ronda de prestigiosos galardones que la Real Academia de las Ciencias Sueca ha anunciado esta semana tras conocerse el lunes el de Medicina, otorgado a William G. Kaelin (EEUU), Sir Peter J. Ratcliffe (Reino Unido) y Gregg L. Semenza (EEUU) por sus estudios sobre medicina molecular y; el martes el de Física, que recayó en el astrofísico canadiense James Peebles, por sus descubrimientos teóricos en Cosmología física, y sus colegas suizos Michel Mayor y Didier Queloz por su hallazgo de un exoplaneta.
En los próximos días se espera la ceremonia de los premios Nobel de Literatura, la Paz y Economía.
