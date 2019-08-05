Una nueva plaza de España con menos tráfico y más zonas verdes

Hacer de la plaza de España y sus alrededores un espacio con menos tráfico rodado, más espacios peatonales y más zonas verdes. Ése es el objetivo fundamental de la reforma de la plaza de España que hoy comienza, y que busca también una mejor conexión con la plaza de Oriente, los Jardines de Sabatini y el Templo de Debod.
Las obras, que está previsto que terminen entre finales de 2020 y principios del año siguiente, fueron adjudicadas a la Unión Temporal de Empresas (UTE) formada por PACSA y Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas (FCC), y cuentan con un presupuesto de 62 millones de euros.
El proyecto urbanístico surgió de un concurso internacional de ideas y de un proceso de participación ciudadana abierto durante 40 días, y al que se apuntaron cerca de 30.000 personas.
Las obras de reforma de la plaza de España afectarán en una primera fase al aparcamiento subterráneo construido en la pasada década de los sesenta, en el que se tendrá que renovar la cubierta. También se demolerá la actual galería comercial aledaña al aparcamiento, que verá crecer su espacio y será reformada por completo.
Un paso de peatones como el de Shibuya
En una segunda fase está previsto que se amplíen las aceras que enlazan la calle Princesa con la Gran Vía y se habilitará un paso de peatones transversal que permitirá cruzar en todas las direcciones, muy similar al que se encuentra en Shibuya, en Tokio.
Igualmente, se peatonalizará el lateral de la plaza donde se ubica la Torre Madrid y se reformará el túnel de Bailén. La nueva plaza de España contará con mejores conexiones con la Gran Vía, el Palacio Real, los Jardines de Sabatini, el Templo de Debod, la calle Princesa, la plaza de Cristino Martos, los jardines de la Condesa Pardo Bazán y el Palacio de Liria.
El proyecto recoge igualmente la peatonalización del paseo de Bailén, la plantación de 1.500 árboles, la construcción de zonas infantiles y carriles bici.
