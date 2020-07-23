Estás leyendo: Los nuevos contagios vuelven a repuntar: 971 casos en las últimas 24 horas

Sanidad ha notificado tres nuevas muertes por covid-19 en el último día.

Varias personas esperan para entrar en un Centro de Atención Primaria. EFE/Enric Fontcuberta/Archivo
El Ministerio de Sanidad ha informado de 971 nuevos casos de covid-19 este jueves, frente a los 730 de este miércoles, lo que supone 241 más. El total de positivos asciende a 270.166 desde el inicio de la pandemia. En los últimos 14 días han iniciado síntomas 5.514 personas que han sido diagnosticadas con el virus, 1.601 en la última semana.

De los 971 nuevos diagnósticos, 47 se han registrado en Andalucía, 415 en Aragón, cuatro en Asturias, dos en Baleares, cinco en Canarias, cuatro en Cantabria, 19 en Castilla-La Mancha, cinco en Castilla y León, 182 en Catalunya, 33 en Comunidad Valenciana, seis en Extremadura, siete en Galicia, 102 en Madrid, uno en Murcia, 66 en Navarra, 61 en Euskadi y 12 en La Rioja.

Además, se han producido tres muertes en las últimas 24 horas, siete en la última semana (una en Castilla y León, dos en Catalunya, una en Comunidad Valenciana y tres en Madrid), para un total de 28.429 defunciones registradas en las estadísticas oficiales.

Se han producido 296 ingresos hospitalarios con covid-19 en la última semana (126.241 en total): 24 en Andalucía, 78 en Aragón, dos en Asturias, cuatro en Baleares, dos en Canarias, uno en Cantabria, 21 en Castilla-La Mancha, 18 en Castilla y León, 26 en Catalunya, 26 en Comunidad Valenciana, cuatro en Extremadura, ocho en Galicia, 53 en Madrid, nueve en Murcia, siete en Navarra y 13 en Euskadi.

Junto con 15 en unidades de Cuidados Intensivos (11.741 desde que el coronavirus llegó a España): uno en Andalucía, dos en Aragón, uno en Cantabria, dos en Castilla-La Mancha, uno en Castilla y León, tres en Catalunya, uno en Extremadura, uno en Galicia, uno en Murcia y dos en Euskadi.

