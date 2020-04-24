Estás leyendo: El número de curados supera al de contagiados por primera vez en la pandemia

El número de curados supera al de contagiados por primera vez en la pandemia

En las últimas 24 horas se han registrado 367 fallecidos por coronavirus, la cifra más baja desde el pasado 21 de abril. 2.796 casos de nuevos contagios han sido detectados por PCR y el incremento diario se sitúa en el 1,4%.

GRAFCAT5275. BARCELONA, 21/04/2020.- Voluntarios de la ONG Pro-Activa Open Arms trasladan a personas mayores de una residencia de Barcelona a hospitales de la ciudad, este martes,trigésimo octava jornada del estado de alarma decretada por el Gobierno a ca
Voluntarios de la ONG Pro-Activa Open Arms trasladan a personas mayores de una residencia de Barcelona a hospitales. EFE/Enric Fontcuberta

madrid

Actualizado:

Los datos de este viernes sobre el coronavirus son positivos tras tres jornadas de repuntes. El número de nuevas personas curadas es superior al de nuevos casos positivos notificados por primera vez en esta epidemia. 3.105 personas han recibido el alta en las últimas 24 horas frente a los 2.796 casos confirmados por PCR, según ha informado el Ministerio de Sanidad. El incremento diario se sitúa en el 1,4%.

Además, se han registrado bajadas importantes en los números. Según los datos oficiales, los nuevas víctimas mortales han sido 367, la cifra más baja desde el pasado 21 de abril. Este jueves se registraron hasta 440 fallecidos.

Los contagios también bajan considerablemente. Ayer se confirmaron 4.635 casos y este viernes 2.769. Sin embargo, esta cifra no se puede comparar porque este jueves el Ministerio de Sanidad ofrecía el dato total de casos detectados por PCR y por test rápido. El lunes fue el único día que separaron estas cifras. Entonces por PCR  se detectaron 2.881 por lo que la comparativa se tendría que hacer con este número y el descenso de nuevos positivos sería menor. 

Estos cambios se deben a que el Ministerio de Sanidad lleva dos semanas ajustando los datos que mandan las comunidades autónomas tras cambiar el sistema de recuentos y comenzar a hacer test serológicos o rápidos, las pruebas que detectan anticuerpos y dicen si una persona ya ha pasado el coronavirus o si es asintomático. En total se han detectado 16.774 positivos sintomáticos y 1.756 asintomáticos. 

(Habrá ampliación)

