Los números 49.797 y 41.710, cuartos premios del Sorteo de Navidad 2019

El número 49.797 ha sido agraciado con el segundo de los dos cuartos premios, dotados con 200.000 euros a la serie (20.000 euros al décimo), en el Sorteo de la Lotería de Navidad celebrado este domingo en Madrid.
Ha salido a las 13.14 horas y se ha vendido, entre otros sitios, en Pelayos de la Presa (Madrid), Abrera (Barcelona), Cuntis (Pontevedra), Albacete, Tortosa (Tarragona), la Manga del Mar Menor (Murcia), Jerez de la Frontera (Cádiz). También en Valladolid, Xátiva (Valencia), Torremolinos (Málaga), Oviedo y Portugalete (Bizkaia), entre otros.
El último gran premio del sorteo ha sido sacado en la novena tabla, en la que han cantado Ilyas Akrouh y Samuel Dávalos, y han extraído bolas José Ángel Encarnación Santa y Bileiky Lisselot Arias.
El otro cuarto premio del sorteo, el número 41.710, ha repartido 26 millones de euros en la localidad sevillana de Utrera, donde se han consignado 130 series, valoradas en 200.000 euros cada una -20.000 euros el décimo-. El premio ha sido vendido en la administración número 1 de esta localidad, situada en la plaza de la Constitución, número 13.
Hay otras dos series consignadas en Andalucía, una en la capital de Málaga, en la administración número 5, de la calle Granada; y otra en Jerez de la Frontera (Cádiz), en un centro comercial Hipercor de la Avenida Andalucía. Por tanto, el total consignado en la comunidad con este premio es de 26,4 millones.
