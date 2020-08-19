Estás leyendo: OCU advierte que será difícil cumplir los protocolos anticovid en la escuela

La Organización de Consumidores y Usuarios considera que si se pretende limitar el aforo máximo es probable que los colegios tengan que reforzar la capacidad docente, especialmente si se prevén habilitar nuevos espacios públicos como lectivos o se van a organizar turnos de mañana y tarde.

11/05/2020 Un aula vacia de un colegio de Villanueva del Río Segura, Murcia. EFE/Marcial Guillén
Un aula vacia de un colegio de Villanueva del Río Segura, Murcia. EFE/Marcial Guillén

La Organización de Consumidores y Usuarios (OCU) ha advertido este miércoles de la dificultad de llevar adelante en los colegios una de las medidas básicas para prevenir el contagio por coronavirus: la limitación del aforo a grupos de 15 a 20 alumnos por clase.

Y será difícil, a su juicio, porque el aforo medio en una clase de primaria es de 23 alumnos, tal y como revela una reciente encuesta realizada por la organización a 1.455 familias durante el presente curso escolar.

En concreto, las clases del 81% de los niños de Primaria superan los 20 alumnos, un porcentaje que aumenta hasta el 96% en los colegios concertados.

Por eso, a poco más de dos semanas de la vuelta al cole, OCU solicita a las autoridades educativas que aclaren cuanto antes los protocolos de seguridad previstos.

La OCU considera que si se pretende limitar el aforo máximo es probable que los colegios tengan que reforzar la capacidad docente, especialmente si se prevén habilitar nuevos espacios públicos como lectivos o se van a organizar turnos de mañana y tarde.

Otras medidas, propuestas por la Organización Mundial de la Salud y por el Centro Europeo para la Prevención y Control de Enfermedades, y que recuerda la OCU, podrían pasar por la desinfección y ventilación regular de las aulas; la toma de temperatura a alumnos y personal docente; la separación de al menos un metro entre pupitres, adecuar el colegio para favorecer el lavado frecuente de manos y el uso de mascarillas en profesores y alumnos.

Además, ante el riesgo de confinamiento de los alumnos en sus casas, OCU cree que sería vital reforzar de forma urgente la formación tecnológica de profesores y alumnos, y dotarles de los medios materiales disponibles.

Según otra encuesta de la organización, uno de cada tres niños de primaria no recibió clases online en los últimos tres meses de curso

