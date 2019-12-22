Público
Okupa Málaga Un okupa mata a otro en una pelea en una casa abandonada en Torremolinos (Málaga)

La Policía científica investiga ahora las causas que rodean el crimen, aunque todo apunta a que el hombre falleció a causa de traumatismo craneoencefálico causado por un golpe con objeto contundente.

Imagen de archivo de un coche de la Policía Nacional | EFE

La Policía Nacional (CNP) ha detenido a un hombre de 50 años por matar presuntamente a otro a golpes en un casa abandonada de la localidad malagueña de Torremolinos en la que vivían como okupas.

El aviso se produjo sobre las 18.45 horas de este sábado y los agentes localizaron y detuvieron al presunto autor, de nacionalidad marroquí, que aún estaba en el inmueble, según ha informado fuentes policiales.La víctima presentaba un traumatismo en la cabeza, aunque será la autopsia la que determine las causas de la muerte. La Policía científica investiga ahora las causas que rodean el suceso.

Tras la detención del presunto asesino, el hombre ha tenido que ser trasladado hasta un centro hospitalario para ser atendido de las lesiones que presentaba, aunque estas, en una primera valoración, no revisten de gravedad.

