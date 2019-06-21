El Ayuntamiento de Palma regulará durante esta legislatura el precio del alquiler en la ciudad después de analizar el ejemplo de otras ciudades donde ya se ha hecho como, por ejemplo, Barcelona, Berlín o Nueva York mediante una zonificación y un precio de referencia y, asimismo, de estudiar la normativa actual para saber si es necesaria alguna modificación.
Así lo ha explicado este viernes la regidora de Modelo de Ciudad, Vivienda Digna y Sostenibilidad, Neus Truyol, quien ha sostenido que es una "prioridad" para el Consistorio incidir de "una manera clara" en el precio, ya que desde 2013 hasta este año se ha aumentado el precio del alquiler en un 40% en Palma.
"Esta limitación se llevará a cabo porque está incluido en los acuerdos de gobierno", ha asegurado Truyol en rueda de prensa.
El caso de Nueva York
El Senado de Nueva York aprobó hace una semana una ley que regula los alquileres de inmuebles concebida para combatir el alza de los precios y "proteger a los inquilinos" de desplazamientos y desahucios en una de las ciudades más caras del mundo, pero también en todo el estado.
El paquete de medidas era reclamado desde hacía años por grupos como Upstate Downstate Housing Alliance, cuya directora de campaña, Cea Weaver, aplaudió que los legisladores han hecho un progreso para "acabar con el acoso, el desplazamiento y la desestabilización de los inquilinos, y el alza de los precios del alquiler".
