El Papa ha criticado el uso del diagnóstico prenatal con fines "selectivos" mientras que ha comparado el aborto con "contratar a un sicario".

"La vida humana es sagrada e inviolable y el uso del diagnóstico prenatal con fines selectivos expresa una mentalidad eugenésica inhumana que priva a las familias de poder acoger, abrazar y amar a sus hijos más débiles", ha señalado el pontífice.

Francisco ha hecho estas reflexiones durante la audiencia a la asociación YesLife (Sí a la vida) de este sábado, en la que participaron 400 personas de 70 países en representación de las conferencias de obispos, diócesis y médicos.

"¿Es lícito eliminar una vida humana para resolver un problema? ¿Es lícito contratar a un sicario para resolver un problema?", ha preguntado el Papa a los miembros de la audiencia.

"No es legal. Nunca, nunca elimines una vida humana o contrates a un sicario para resolver un problema"

Francisco ha arremetido de esta forma contra el aborto, aunque no es la primera vez que lo critica, y ha señalado que no es algo "legal". "No es legal. Nunca, nunca elimines una vida humana o contrates a un sicario para resolver un problema", ha dicho.

Además, ha criticado la "cultura dominante" de hoy que, según él, promueve el "miedo y la hostilidad hacia la discapacidad" en los niños, y la subsiguiente elección del aborto.

"Ningún ser humano puede ser incompatible con la vida, ni por su edad, ni por su estado de salud, ni por la calidad de su existencia", ha afirmado el Papa.

"Todo niño que se anuncie en el vientre de una mujer es un regalo", ha agregado.