Al finalizar junio, el número total de parados se situó en 3.543.800 personas y el de ocupados, en 19.671.700 personas.

Un operario trabaja en la cadena de montaje de la fábrica de PSA de Vigo.
Un operario trabaja en la cadena de montaje de la fábrica de PSA de Vigo. Miguel Riopa / AFP

MADRID

Actualizado:

El paro bajó en 110.100 personas entre abril y junio de este año, lo que supone un 3% menos que en el trimestre anterior, y después de que el año pasado sumase 55.000 parados en este trimestre por la llegada del Covid.

Por su parte, la ocupación aumentó en 464.900 puestos de trabajo entre abril y junio (+2,4%), frente al descenso de más de un millón de personas que se registró hace un año por la pandemia. Este aumento de la ocupación está cerca del récord histórico registrado en el segundo trimestre de 2018, cuando la ocupación aumentó en 469.900 personas.

Al finalizar junio, el número total de parados se situó en 3.543.800 personas y el de ocupados, en 19.671.700 personas, ha informado este jueves el Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE).

En el segundo trimestre la tasa de paro disminuyó poco menos de una décima, hasta el 15,26%, y la tasa de actividad subió casi un punto, hasta el 58,58%, tras aumentarse el número de activos en 354.800 personas entre abril y junio (+1,55%).

