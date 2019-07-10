Pasa a disposición judicial el presunto abusador de un bebé de trece meses

El presunto autor de abusos sexuales a un bebé de trece meses en Palafrugell (Girona), un joven de 18 años amigo de la familia, ha pasado este miércoles a disposición judicial en La Bisbal d'Empordà.
Pocos minutos antes de las 11.00 horas, un vehículo de los Mossos d'Esquadra con los cristales tintados ha accedido con el acusado al interior de los juzgados a través del aparcamiento subterráneo.
El magistrado deberá tomar declaración ahora a este joven y decidir si ordena su entrada en prisión provisional ante la gravedad de los hechos u opta por otra medida mientras se realiza toda la instrucción del caso.
Los presuntos abusos se conocieron después de que la madre de la víctima notara algo raro en el bebé y lo llevase al Hospital de Palamós, donde los sanitarios hallaron lesiones compatibles con una agresión sexual.
El aviso de los médicos llevó a la detención este lunes del presunto autor, un amigo de la familia que se encargaba de vigilar al menor en ausencia de los padres
