La PDLI reclama la reforma de la 'ley mordaza' en su quinto aniversario

La Plataforma en Defensa de la Libertad de Información convoca la conferencia '5 años de Leyes Mordaza' con organizaciones internacionales y juristas especializados.

Imagen de archivo de una protesta contra la 'ley Mordaza' en Madrid. - AFP
La 'ley mordaza' cumple cinco años en vigor y este jueves 13 de febrero la Plataforma en Defensa de la Libertad de Información (PDLI) aprovechará este aniversario para volver a reclamar su reforma de manera urgente. Con este pretexto, la institución ha convocado una jornada para reflexionar y debatir al respecto que arrancará a las 11 horas en el Congreso de los Diputados.

Como principal atractivo, se presentará el "Informe jurídico sobre la adecuación a los estándares internacionales en materia de libertad de expresión de determinados preceptos del Código Penal español", redactado por el jurista de la PDLI y experto en Derecho Internacional, Joan Barata. Con ello, la plataforma pretende aportar información para el público y el poder legislativo en favor de la reforma de esta ley.

Además de este acto, también habrá otros con la presencia de representantes de organizaciones internacionales en defensa de la libertad de expresión, juristas especializados y diferentes personalidades relacionadas con la materia. 

