Elecciones 10-N La Junta Electoral avisa a Vox de que no puede vetar a la prensa en sus mítines

El árbitro electoral considera que prevalece la libertad de información tras la denuncia de la PDLI. Sin embargo, lo comunica cuando ya se estaba celebrando el último mitin del partido de extrema derecha.

08/11/2019.- El líder de Vox, Santiago Abascal, durante al acto de cierre de campaña del partido de extrema derecha en la Plaza de Colón de Madrid. / EFE - JUAN CARLOS HIDALGO

El líder de Vox, Santiago Abascal, durante al acto de cierre de campaña del partido de extrema derecha en la Plaza de Colón de Madrid. / EFE - JUAN CARLOS HIDALGO

La Junta Electoral Central (JEC) ha decidido este viernes comunicar a Vox que no puede impedir el acceso de los periodistas a los actos de naturaleza electoral que haga en espacios públicos - tal y como pedía la Plataforma en Defensa de la Libertad de Información (PDLI)-, según han informado a Efe fuentes de este organismo. Sin embargo, lo comunica cuando ya se estaba celebrando el último mitin del partido de extrema derecha. 

Los medios vetados por Vox son: El País, la Cadena SER y cualquier otro medio del grupo Prisa, Público, eldiario.es, La Marea, El Plural, Todo es mentira (programa de Cuatro), El Español, El Mundo (excepto los periodistas Álvaro Carvajal y Javier Negre), El intermedio (programa de La Sexta), Infolibre y la revista Contexto.

La PDLI ha mostrado sus satisfacción por la decisión de la JEC. "Estamos satisfechos pero creemos que tiene haber una vigilancia mucho más intensiva por parte de la Junta Electoral para que esto no se vuelva a repetir", ha manifestado la presidenta de la PDLI y codirectora de Público, Virginia Pérez Alonso.

La PDLI, de la que forma parte este medio, recoge en su denuncia que la formación que preside Santiago Abascal no tiene capacidad para decidir "discrecionalmente" quién cubre o no sus actos electorales, que, remarca, son públicos y su organización se cubre con la financiación que Vox recibe de fondos del Estado.

La Junta, estimadas estas reclamaciones, considera que prevalece la libertad de información y el pluralismo informativo, y por ello, traslada a Vox la decisión en la que le comunica que no puede impedir a los periodistas asistir a sus actos electorales.

