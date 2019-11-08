Público
Vox La PDLI denuncia ante la Junta Electoral el veto de Vox a más de diez medios

"En un Estado democrático, el derecho a la ciudadanía a estar informada es irrenunciable e imprescindible para una participación política libre como garantiza la Constitución y, más aún, en periodo electoral", subraya la plataforma en un comunicado.

Abascal, este jueves en un acto. REUTERS/Albert Gea

La Plataforma en Defensa de la Libertad de Información (PDLI) considera "inaceptable" los vetos de Vox a más de una decena de medios de comunicación, por lo que este viernes ha denunciado esta situación ante la Junta Electoral Central (JEC).

Considera que la formación que preside Santiago Abascal no tiene capacidad para decidir "discrecionalmente" quién cubre o no sus actos electorales, que, remarca, son públicos y su organización se cubre con la financiación que Vox recibe de fondos del Estado.

Los medios vetados por Vox son: El País", la Cadena SER y cualquier otro medio del grupo Prisa, Público, eldiario.es, La Marea, El Plural, Todo es mentira (programa de Cuatro), El Español, El Mundo (excepto los periodistas Álvaro Carvajal y Javier Negre), El intermedio (Programa de La Sexta), Infolibre y la revista Contexto.

Asimismo, la PDLI ha expresado su preocupación porque este veto "no sea un mero hecho aislado, sino que se trate de una táctica para visibilizar una estrategia de confrontación con el periodismo y el papel democrático que desempeña",

