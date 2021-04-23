Estás leyendo: Detenido en Madrid un profesor por presuntamente abusar de 36 niños

Pedofilia Detenido en Madrid un profesor por presuntamente abusar de 36 niños

Los agentes han conseguido arrestar a este hombre, de nacionalidad inglesa, que también ejercía ocasionalmente de cuidador de niños a domicilio y consiguió el trabajo de docente porque falsificó documentación.

Un agente de la Policía Nacional en una imagen de archivo. EFE

La Policía Nacional ha detenido en Madrid a un presunto depredador sexual que trabajaba de profesor en un colegio, donde han sido identificadas 36 víctimas de abusos sexuales de entre 4 y 8 años.

Tras más de un año de investigaciones, los agentes han conseguido arrestar a este hombre, de nacionalidad inglesa, que también ejercía ocasionalmente de cuidador de niños a domicilio y consiguió el trabajo de docente porque falsificó el documento que acredita la carencia de antecedentes de delitos sexuales.

Además de abusar de los menores también difundía una enorme cantidad de material en foros ocultos de temática pedófila alojados en los repositorios de la red TOR.

Para dar con él, los agentes han empleado complejas técnicas de tratamiento de la imagen para identificar a algunas de las menores que aparecían en los vídeos, y para eludir los anonimizadores y encriptados que el arrestado utilizaba para proteger los archivos pedófilos. 

