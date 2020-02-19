Estás leyendo: La Agrupación de Periodistas de FSC-CCOO reflexiona sobre cómo comunicar con perspectiva de género

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Periodismo La Agrupación de Periodistas de FSC-CCOO reflexiona sobre cómo comunicar con perspectiva de género

El taller, que se organiza este fin de semana, contará con las la participación de las periodistas Ana Pardo de Vera, Patricia Simón o Ana Requena, entre otras.

Agrupación de Periodistas de de FSC-CCOO.
Agrupación de Periodistas de de FSC-CCOO.

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

madrid

Actualizado:

público

La comunicación con enfoque de género no es simplemente informar sobre temas urgentes de la agenda feminista. Se trata de un análisis transversal en todo el proceso comunicativo. Por ello, la Agrupación de Periodistas de FSC-CCOO organiza este fin de semana un taller bajo el título: "Hacia una comunicación con perspectiva de género y feminista". 

Numerosas profesionales se sentarán a compartir sus experiencias sobre la visión de género en los medios, como la directora Corporativa y de Relaciones Institucionales del diario Público, Ana Pardo de Vera, que hablará sobre "Comunicación con perspectiva feminista".

Por su parte, Patricia Simón, periodista freelance y docente especialista en Relaciones Internacionales y Ana Requena, redactora jefa de género de eldiario.es,  discutirán sobre el ejercicio de la profesión.  

La importancia de un lenguaje no sexista y la necesidad de comunicar con diversidad son otros de los puntos en los que se hará hincapié en las jornadas con las intervenciones de las secretarias de Políticas Sociales de FSC-CCOO.

Además, Lucía Vázquez, profesora del Máster de Estudios LGTBIQ+ de la Universidad Complutense de Madrid, discutirá sobre "Colectivos LGTBIQ+, realidades invisibles".

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú