Es la primera vez que la población, que se sitúa en 47.344.649 personas, disminuye tras cuatro años seguidos aumentando.

Fotografía de archivo de decenas de personas paseando por el paseo marítimo de playa de la Malvarrosa, en València. Kai Försterling / EFE

La población en España se redujo en 106.146 personas en 2020, coincidiendo con la pandemia del coronavirus, según los datos del Instituto Nacional de Estadística. El total de habitantes se sitúa en 47.344.649. Es la primera vez que la población total de España disminuye después de cuatro años consecutivos aumentando.

El INE ha publicado este martes el padrón continuo a 1 de enero de 2021 que recoge el efecto en la población de la pandemia que ha azotado especialmente a las personas de más edad y ha provocado también una caída de los nacimientos.

Según la estadística, el descenso de la cifra neta de españoles fue del 0,2%, en 79.815 personas, hasta 41.936.827 en total, mientras que la población extranjera se redujo el 0,5 %, en 26.331 personas, hasta 5.407.822.

A 1 de enero de 2020 la población de España era de 47.450.795 habitantes, tras haber ascendido en los cuatro años anteriores especialmente gracias a la migración.

