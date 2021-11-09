Estás leyendo: El control fronterizo europeo bloquea la presencia de un periodista de Gambia en el Congreso sobre migración de Mérida

El control fronterizo europeo bloquea la presencia de un periodista de Gambia en el Congreso sobre migración de Mérida

El evento tiene lugar el 11 y 12 de noviembre y el periodista ha sido excluido por la política migratoria que mantiene la Unión Europea con su país.

Varios turistas caminan por la terminal 4 del aeropuerto Adolfo Suárez Madrid Barajas el lunes 7 de junio de 2021. Fernando Villar / EFE

El periodista gambiano Baboucar Ceesay no podrá entrar en España para participar como ponente en el Congreso de Mérida sobre periodismo de migraciones debido a la modificación de la política migratoria europea.

El impedimento administrativo se debe a que el Consejo europeo supendió temporal y parcialmente la aplicación del Código de visados con Gambia, nación acusada de torpedear las operaciones de retorno y readmisión de personas. 

"Se castiga doblemente a personas inocentes, que precisamente quieren utilizar las escasas vías legales existentes para cualquier desplazamiento. Sufren las consecuencias de las decisiones de sus gobiernos y sobre todo de una política migratoria europea opaca y cruel", sostiene la Fundación porCausa en un comunicado. 

Aunque quedan al margen de estas restricciones aquellas personas invitadas a actos de organizaciones internacionales, intergubernamentales o de conferencias internacionales acogidas por los Estados miembros, Ceesay no podrá estar presente en España. Las excepciones parecen dejar al margen el Congreso de Periodismo de Migraciones.

Este congreso se celebra el 11 y 12 de noviembre y pretende que periodistas y profesionales de todo el mundo se encuentren durante dos jornadas para compartir sus experiencias y construir nuevas propuestas para narrar la migración.

